Neymar was among those who reached out to Messi, commenting on his emotional social media tribute to his father. The Brazilian star wrote, “Much strength for you and your family big hug,” offering support during a difficult period. Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier expressed his condolences, sending Messi and his family a message of strength and describing the situation as tough times. Messi’s tribute reflected his deep grief and the close relationship he shared with his father.