Neymar Sends Support to Messi After Father's Death
Neymar sent an emotional message to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who died in Rosario at age 68. Neymar commented on Messi’s tribute, offering strength to him and his family.
Cristiano Ronaldo had also expressed condolences. Messi recalled his father’s support and his wish for him to play at the 2026 World Cup.
For the football world, Lionel Messi has received messages of support from some of the sport’s biggest stars following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68. Jorge died in Rosario on Saturday after playing an important role in Messi’s career from his early years. He also served as his son’s agent and remained a major influence throughout his journey.
Neymar was among those who reached out to Messi, commenting on his emotional social media tribute to his father. The Brazilian star wrote, “Much strength for you and your family big hug,” offering support during a difficult period. Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier expressed his condolences, sending Messi and his family a message of strength and describing the situation as tough times. Messi’s tribute reflected his deep grief and the close relationship he shared with his father.
He said he was still struggling to accept the loss and recalled how Jorge had encouraged him to play at the 2026 World Cup despite his worsening health. Messi had hoped his father would recover enough to attend the tournament’s final. The messages from Neymar and Ronaldo underline the respect and friendship shared between football’s iconic figures.