Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Riyadh Ahead of Al Nassr Opener
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Riyadh on Thursday, August 13, raising hopes of his participation in Al Nassr’s Roshn League opener against Al Fateh. Coach Ange Postecoglou said Ronaldo is always ready, although the final decision remains pending.
Al Nassr will then face Riyadh in the second round as they target another league title, while Ronaldo aims to reclaim the top scorer award.
In the latest development ahead of the 2026-2027 Roshn League season, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Riyadh, raising hopes that the Al Nassr captain could feature in the club’s opening match against Al Fateh. Ronaldo’s availability had been uncertain, with earlier reports suggesting that he could miss the beginning of the campaign. However, new head coach Ange Postecoglou described the Portuguese forward as “always ready,” keeping the possibility of his involvement open.
Ronaldo has continued to maintain his fitness through regular training, disciplined nutrition and recovery routines, helping him remain prepared despite breaks from competitive football. His return to Riyadh is also seen as a major boost for Al Nassr as the club prepares for another title challenge. Al Nassr will begin its league campaign against Al Fateh before meeting Riyadh in the second round.
The club has strengthened its squad with several new arrivals and is aiming to retain the Roshn League title for a second consecutive season. Ronaldo will also be looking to regain the league’s top scorer crown from Mexican striker Quiñones. A final decision on his participation against Al Fateh is still awaited.