In the latest development ahead of the 2026-2027 Roshn League season, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Riyadh, raising hopes that the Al Nassr captain could feature in the club’s opening match against Al Fateh. Ronaldo’s availability had been uncertain, with earlier reports suggesting that he could miss the beginning of the campaign. However, new head coach Ange Postecoglou described the Portuguese forward as “always ready,” keeping the possibility of his involvement open.