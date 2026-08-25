Barcelona Fans Get Huge Rodri Boost as €75M Star Closes in on Long Awaited Debut
Barcelona midfielder Rodri has returned to full team training after completing an individual fitness and rehabilitation program. The €75 million signing from Manchester City has not yet played since joining the club.
After recovering from a minor back surgery, Rodri is now targeting Thursday’s postponed La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao at Spotify Camp Nou.
In the latest Barcelona update, Rodri has taken another major step towards making his official debut for the Catalan club after joining full team training on Monday. The Spanish midfielder completed an individual rehabilitation and fitness program following his summer move from Manchester City and was able to train normally with his teammates.
Rodri was involved alongside players who did not start Barcelona’s recent match against Elche, while those who featured from the beginning followed a separate recovery routine. Raphinha, Pedri, Fermín López and Adeyemi were also part of the session. His return to full training is a positive sign for Barcelona as Hansi Flick continues to assess his readiness. Barcelona signed Rodri from Manchester City for a reported €75 million, including add ons and performance related bonuses, with the midfielder agreeing to a 4 year contract.
The club avoided rushing him into competitive action because he arrived short of full fitness after Spain’s World Cup triumph and had also undergone minor back surgery. Rodri is now targeting a place in Barcelona’s squad for Thursday’s meeting with Athletic Bilbao at Spotify Camp Nou. The La Liga fixture was postponed from the opening round to give international players additional recovery time after the World Cup.