Rodri was involved alongside players who did not start Barcelona’s recent match against Elche, while those who featured from the beginning followed a separate recovery routine. Raphinha, Pedri, Fermín López and Adeyemi were also part of the session. His return to full training is a positive sign for Barcelona as Hansi Flick continues to assess his readiness. Barcelona signed Rodri from Manchester City for a reported €75 million, including add ons and performance related bonuses, with the midfielder agreeing to a 4 year contract.