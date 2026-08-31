INR 6,000 Tickets to Be Refunded as Messi Event Chaos Takes Another Turn
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has assured refunds for 33,000 fans who bought tickets for Lionel Messi’s chaotic Yuva Bharati Stadium event. Tickets were priced at INR 4,000 and INR 6,000.
The refund process has already started internally, while the state has allocated INR 400 crore for sports development, including 100 mini indoor stadiums this year.
The controversy over Lionel Messi’s troubled event at Yuva Bharati Stadium is still going on, but West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has now said that 33,000 fans will get their ticket money back. The tickets were sold for INR 4,000 and INR 6,000, and the refund process has already been started.
Messi visited Kolkata on December 13, 2025, but what was expected to be a big football celebration quickly turned chaotic. Poor arrangements and crowd management left many fans unhappy, with several demanding refunds after the event. Adhikari said the refund money will be taken from the state’s sports budget. He also spoke about plans to improve sports facilities across West Bengal. The state has set aside INR 400 crore for sports for an
8 month period.
Under the plan, mini indoor stadiums featuring tennis and badminton courts along with gym facilities will be developed across all 294 assembly constituencies. Around 100 of these stadiums are expected to be completed this year. Adhikari also took aim at the previous government, blaming it for the poor condition of sports facilities and limited progress in helping athletes. The refund decision comes several months after fans began asking for compensation following the chaotic Messi event.