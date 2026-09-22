Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make 2030 World Cup History With His Son
Cristiano Ronaldo could still feature for Portugal at the 2030 World Cup, despite being 45 by then. The tournament will be co-hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco. His 15-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, recently scored both goals in Al-Nassr U17’s 2-1 win.
In the possibility of a remarkable father-son moment at the 2030 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially share the Portugal stage with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Portugal will co-host the tournament with Spain and Morocco, giving Ronaldo an opportunity to feature at a World Cup on home soil. However, Ronaldo would be 45 by then, making his continued international career a major question.
Ronaldo has already indicated that he wants to continue playing beyond the 2026 World Cup and has been included in new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus’ first squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Former Manchester United midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba has also backed the idea that Ronaldo could remain active until 44 or 45, pointing to his fitness, work ethic and competitive mentality. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Jr is beginning to attract attention of his own. The 15-year-old scored both goals as Al-Nassr Under-17s defeated Al-Ahli 2-1 in the Saudi youth league on September 20, 2026.
His development could eventually put him in contention for Portugal, although a senior international appearance remains a distant possibility. A father-son appearance at the 2030 World Cup would be an extraordinary moment for Portuguese football and could potentially provide Ronaldo with a memorable final chapter to his international career.