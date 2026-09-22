Ronaldo has already indicated that he wants to continue playing beyond the 2026 World Cup and has been included in new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus’ first squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Former Manchester United midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba has also backed the idea that Ronaldo could remain active until 44 or 45, pointing to his fitness, work ethic and competitive mentality. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Jr is beginning to attract attention of his own. The 15-year-old scored both goals as Al-Nassr Under-17s defeated Al-Ahli 2-1 in the Saudi youth league on September 20, 2026.