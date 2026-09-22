Neymar Pai’s Secret Banco Master Talks Could Have Changed Santos’ Sponsorship Game
Neymar Pai and banker Daniel Vorcaro reportedly discussed a possible Banco Master sponsorship for Santos in February 2025. Advertising executive Thiago Miranda sent Vorcaro a proposal on 5 February involving 3 kit placements worth R$15 million. Messages later suggested Neymar Pai wanted a meeting.
As the details surrounding Neymar’s return to Santos continue to emerge, a report has revealed that Neymar Pai and banker Daniel Vorcaro discussed a possible Banco Master sponsorship for the Brazilian club in February 2025. According to documents cited by Carta Capital, advertising executive Thiago Miranda sent Vorcaro a proposal on 5 February 2025 involving 3 kit placements valued at R$15 million. The discussions reportedly took place during negotiations connected to Neymar’s return to Santos.
Under the proposed arrangement, Santos and Neymar were expected to share revenue from sponsorship agreements secured after the player’s signing, including deals involving EQR Capital and Loovi Seguros. Messages obtained during a Federal Police investigation into Banco Master reportedly showed Miranda telling Vorcaro on 6 February 2025 that Neymar Pai wanted an in-person meeting, potentially involving Neymar himself.
However, the investigation has not established whether the meeting actually happened. Vorcaro has been in custody for 6 months and is accused of leading a criminal organisation linked to billion-scale financial market fraud. Banco Master ultimately never became a Santos sponsor. The report also noted that NR Sports previously helped settle Jean Lucas’ transfer fee with Monaco in exchange for rights to 7 Santos kit properties.