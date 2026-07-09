Neymar Weighing Club Retirement After Brazil's World Cup Exit.

He could see out his current contract with Santos FC, which runs until the end of the year, move to another club, or retire from the sport altogether. People close to the Brazilian star have not dismissed the possibility of him ending his playing career, while his father publicly urged him to continue, posting an emotional message asking him to keep playing football. Neymar's World Cup campaign was limited by injury. Although he was included in Brazil's squad by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, he managed only two substitute appearances.