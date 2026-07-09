Neymar Weighing Club Retirement After Brazil's World Cup Exit
Brazil star Neymar could retire from professional football after ending his international career following Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit. Reports suggest the 34 year old is considering staying at Santos until his contract ends, joining another club, or retiring.
Injuries limited him to two World Cup appearances, where he scored once. Neymar finished his Brazil career with 80 international goals. As the dust settles on Brazil's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Neymar is reportedly weighing the possibility of retiring from professional football. The 34-year-old had already announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's Round of 16 exit and is now expected to decide his club future in the coming days. According to reports from Brazil, Neymar is considering three options.
He could see out his current contract with Santos FC, which runs until the end of the year, move to another club, or retire from the sport altogether. People close to the Brazilian star have not dismissed the possibility of him ending his playing career, while his father publicly urged him to continue, posting an emotional message asking him to keep playing football. Neymar's World Cup campaign was limited by injury. Although he was included in Brazil's squad by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, he managed only two substitute appearances.
He featured for the final 14 minutes in Brazil's 3-0 group stage win over Scotland and played the last 30 minutes of the team's 2-1 Round of 16 defeat to Norway, scoring from the penalty spot in what proved to be his final international match. Brazil's all-time leading men's goalscorer ended his international career with 80 goals. Across the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, he scored nine goals, becoming only the second Brazilian after Pele to find the net in four different editions of the tournament.