Sourav Ganguly Applauds Argentina's Stunning World Cup Fightback
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised Argentina's remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Trailing 2-0, the defending champions scored three goals in just 13 minutes to seal a quarter-final berth.
Ganguly, who watched alongside India's third T20I, highlighted Lionel Messi's influence and praised Argentina's resilience under pressure. After the thrilling Round of 16 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised Argentina's remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt, describing it as an incredible display of resilience. A passionate football fan, Ganguly revealed that he watched Argentina's match alongside India's third T20I against England and was captivated by the dramatic turnaround. Argentina, the defending world champions, found themselves trailing 2-0 before producing a stunning response.
They scored three goals in just 13 minutes to complete one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament and secure a place in the quarter finals. Ganguly highlighted the influence of Lionel Messi, saying every time the Argentine star received the ball, he felt a goal was about to come. He added that great players make the most of crucial moments and often change the outcome of big matches. Reflecting on the tournament, Ganguly admitted he has not been able to follow every game because of the late match timings.
However, he said he has heard plenty of positive things about the performances of Spain, Norway, and especially France during the competition. Argentina's comeback against Egypt has been one of the standout moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Ganguly believing such hard fought victories are what define champion teams in major tournaments.