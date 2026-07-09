Sourav Ganguly Applauds Argentina's Stunning World Cup Fightback.

They scored three goals in just 13 minutes to complete one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament and secure a place in the quarter finals. Ganguly highlighted the influence of Lionel Messi, saying every time the Argentine star received the ball, he felt a goal was about to come. He added that great players make the most of crucial moments and often change the outcome of big matches. Reflecting on the tournament, Ganguly admitted he has not been able to follow every game because of the late match timings.