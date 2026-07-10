Real Madrid Set for Mourinho Era as Preseason Begins on July 13
Jose Mourinho will begin his second spell as Real Madrid coach when preseason training starts on July 13 with a limited squad, as World Cup players return in phases. Madrid’s first confirmed friendly is against Deportivo La Coruna in the Teresa Herrera Trophy on August 12.
The club will make its 10th appearance in the tournament, having won all nine previous editions. In the lead up to the 2026 to 2027 season, Real Madrid are set to begin preseason training on Monday under new head coach Jose Mourinho, who returns to Valdebebas with a limited squad as several players remain away after the FIFA World Cup. Those involved in the tournament will report back in phases, but the club is guaranteed to welcome back multiple semifinalists and at least one finalist.
Because of the extended World Cup schedule, the opening round of La Liga has been pushed back by one week, giving Mourinho extra preparation time. Real Madrid have already confirmed one preseason fixture. They will face Deportivo La Coruna in the Teresa Herrera Trophy on August 12 at 9 p.m. local time. The annual tournament has been a regular feature of Spanish football, and Madrid will make their 10th appearance in the competition. The club has won the trophy on every previous visit, while Deportivo remains the tournament's most successful team with 26 titles.
Reports from Spain also suggest Mourinho has decided to retain Federico Valverde as captain despite the midfielder's controversial clash with Aurelien Tchouameni last season. The team's midfield remains a major talking point following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. New signing Bernardo Silva has arrived on a free transfer, although his disappointing World Cup has raised questions about his ability to control games in midfield.