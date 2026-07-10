Real Madrid Set for Mourinho Era as Preseason Begins on July 13.

The club will make its 10th appearance in the tournament, having won all nine previous editions. In the lead up to the 2026 to 2027 season, Real Madrid are set to begin preseason training on Monday under new head coach Jose Mourinho, who returns to Valdebebas with a limited squad as several players remain away after the FIFA World Cup. Those involved in the tournament will report back in phases, but the club is guaranteed to welcome back multiple semifinalists and at least one finalist.