Lionel Messi Confronts Referee During Argentinas World Cup Quarterfinal Win
Lionel Messi was involved in a heated exchange with referee João Pinheiro during Argentina's 3-1 extra time victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. The incident happened before a Swiss free kick, with Messi objecting to the referee's approach.
Argentina advanced thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez and will face England in the semifinal.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage delivered another dramatic contest, Argentina secured a 3-1 extra time victory over Switzerland to book a place in the semi finals. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goals after the match went beyond 90 minutes, keeping the defending champions on course for another World Cup title. However, much of the attention after the final whistle centered on Lionel Messi's heated exchange with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro.
The incident took place during a Switzerland free kick when Messi, standing in Argentina's defensive wall, appeared unhappy with the referee's approach. Television footage showed the Argentina captain telling the official to speak respectfully after feeling he was being treated unfairly. The moment quickly spread across social media and became one of the biggest talking points from the match. Pinheiro, 38, has been a FIFA listed referee since 2016 and has officiated several major European fixtures, including UEFA Champions League matches and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
Despite his experience, handling a high pressure World Cup knockout game involving Messi proved challenging. With the win, Argentina moved into a blockbuster semi final against England. The reigning champions remain in contention to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.