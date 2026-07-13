Lionel Messi Confronts Referee During Argentinas World Cup Quarterfinal Win

The incident took place during a Switzerland free kick when Messi, standing in Argentina's defensive wall, appeared unhappy with the referee's approach. Television footage showed the Argentina captain telling the official to speak respectfully after feeling he was being treated unfairly. The moment quickly spread across social media and became one of the biggest talking points from the match. Pinheiro, 38, has been a FIFA listed referee since 2016 and has officiated several major European fixtures, including UEFA Champions League matches and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.