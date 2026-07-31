Harvey Elliott Sees Liverpool Return as a Fresh Start After Aston Villa Loan
Harvey Elliott says returning to Liverpool feels like a fresh opportunity after a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa. The 23 year old made only 9 appearances and played 277 minutes, falling one game short of triggering a £35 million permanent move.
Despite limited action, he helped Villa win the Europa League and is now aiming to impress Liverpool's new coaching staff. As the new season approaches, Harvey Elliott has described his return to Liverpool as a "second chance" after an unsuccessful loan spell at Aston Villa. The 23 year old midfielder joined Villa on a season long deal in September 2025, with a £35 million obligation to buy after making 10 appearances. However, he managed only 9 appearances and 277 minutes across all competitions, leaving Villa short of triggering the permanent transfer.
Since he had already featured for Liverpool earlier in the campaign, FIFA registration rules prevented him from joining another club. Now back at his boyhood club, Elliott has impressed during Liverpool's preseason tour in the United States under new manager Andoni Iraola. While his long term future remains uncertain amid links with Leeds, the midfielder is focused on earning a place in the squad. Despite the difficult campaign, Elliott insisted he has no regrets about his time at Villa.
He highlighted the club's Europa League triumph as an important achievement and rejected the idea that the season was wasted. Elliott also praised Villa manager Unai Emery for being honest about the situation and thanked the club for its support. Looking ahead, he is determined to build on the experience, improve his game, and make the most of his fresh opportunity at Liverpool.