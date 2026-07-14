Didier Deschamps Labels Spain Favourites Ahead of World Cup Semi Final Against France
France coach Didier Deschamps has called Spain the favourites ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final on July 15 (IST), despite France's strong form. Spain, unbeaten since a goalless draw with Cape Verde, have conceded only one goal in their last six to seven matches.
Deschamps also confirmed captain Kylian Mbappe is fully fit for the high-profile clash.
In the build up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final, France coach Didier Deschamps has labelled Spain as the favourites ahead of their highly anticipated clash on July 14 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match brings together two of the tournament's strongest teams, with France looking to end a run of two straight defeats against Spain in their previous meetings.
Deschamps said Spain have lived up to expectations since their opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. He praised the European champions for their balance in attack and defence, pointing out that they have conceded only one goal across their last six to seven matches. Despite France's impressive performances so far, he believes Spain enter the contest with greater expectations. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, however, played down the favourite tag, saying it carries little importance before such a high profile encounter.
He stressed that both teams face equal pressure and are determined to deliver for their supporters. Deschamps also acknowledged the threat posed by winger Lamine Yamal but expressed confidence in France's ability to handle him. Meanwhile, he confirmed captain Kylian Mbappe is fully fit after recovering from the knock he suffered in the quarter final victory over Morocco. The France coach expects an entertaining contest between two attacking sides.