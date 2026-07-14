Didier Deschamps Labels Spain Favourites Ahead of World Cup Semi Final Against France

Deschamps said Spain have lived up to expectations since their opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. He praised the European champions for their balance in attack and defence, pointing out that they have conceded only one goal across their last six to seven matches. Despite France's impressive performances so far, he believes Spain enter the contest with greater expectations. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, however, played down the favourite tag, saying it carries little importance before such a high profile encounter.