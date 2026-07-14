Why English Referees Cannot Officiate an Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?
If Argentina reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, English referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor will not be eligible to officiate.
FIFA avoids appointments that could raise concerns over neutrality because of the long standing political tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom following the 1982 Falklands War.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads into the semi finals, referee appointments have become a talking point alongside the football. If Argentina reach the final, no English referee will be allowed to officiate the match, even if England are knocked out in the semi finals. FIFA follows this policy to avoid any perception of bias because of the long standing political dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands.
The issue dates back to the 1982 Falklands War, a 74 day conflict that ended with Britain retaining control of the islands. The war claimed the lives of 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British servicemen and 3 Falkland Islanders, and the dispute remains politically sensitive today. This means experienced English officials Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor would be ruled out if Argentina qualify for the final. FIFA also avoided appointing English or Norwegian referees for Argentina's quarter final against Switzerland since the winner was set to face either England or Norway in the semi finals.
FIFA applies similar rules across international football by keeping referees away from matches involving nations with political tensions or games that could directly affect their own country's progress. Referee selections are based on performances, while geography, politics and competitive neutrality are also taken into account to maintain fairness.