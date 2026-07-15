Lionel Messi vs Harry Kane Set for Historic World Cup Final Spot
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final promises a blockbuster as Lionel Messi's Argentina face Harry Kane's England. Kane has scored 6 goals in 6 matches and aims to end England's 60-year World Cup title drought.
Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino also faces fresh scrutiny over the controversial Folarin Balogun suspension decision. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its final chapter, the tournament continues to make headlines with thrilling football and major off-field developments. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under fresh scrutiny after advocacy group FairSquare reportedly urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to investigate his alleged role in overturning Folarin Balogun’s World Cup suspension. Balogun had been sent off against Bosnia & Herzegovina, but the suspension was later lifted following a review that reportedly came after U.S. President Donald Trump requested the case be reconsidered.
On the pitch, England captain Harry Kane has enjoyed a sensational tournament, scoring six goals in six matches, including a brace against DR Congo and a goal plus an assist against Mexico. Kane now stands one victory away from leading England to their first FIFA World Cup title since 1966, a triumph that would significantly boost his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.
France, meanwhile, saw their hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final come to an end after a 2-0 defeat to Spain. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed Spain’s place in the final, while France managed just 0.31 expected goals (xG). The stage is now set for a historic final, with Lionel Messi and Harry Kane aiming to leave an unforgettable mark on football history.