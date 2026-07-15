Lionel Messi vs Harry Kane Set for Historic World Cup Final Spot.

Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino also faces fresh scrutiny over the controversial Folarin Balogun suspension decision. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its final chapter, the tournament continues to make headlines with thrilling football and major off-field developments. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under fresh scrutiny after advocacy group FairSquare reportedly urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to investigate his alleged role in overturning Folarin Balogun’s World Cup suspension. Balogun had been sent off against Bosnia & Herzegovina, but the suspension was later lifted following a review that reportedly came after U.S. President Donald Trump requested the case be reconsidered.