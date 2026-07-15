Spain Beats France 2-0 to Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

Spain controlled possession throughout, while France struggled to create clear chances despite Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. In the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain defeated France 2-0 to book a place in the World Cup final for the first time in 16 years. The European champions produced a composed display, dominating possession and limiting France's attacking threat throughout the contest. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 22nd minute by converting a penalty after Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the box by Lucas Digne. The striker's successful spot kick was his fifth goal of the tournament and gave Spain an early advantage.