Javier Tebas Slams FIFA Over Proposed 64-Team World Cup
La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticised FIFA's proposal to expand the 2030 FIFA World Cup to 64 teams, calling it irresponsible and harmful to football. He argued that domestic leagues are being sidelined for a 40-day tournament involving only a small percentage of players.
In the latest controversy surrounding world football, La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched a strong attack on FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, over discussions to expand the 2030 FIFA World Cup to 64 teams. Speaking to an Italian sports newspaper, Tebas described FIFA’s approach as irresponsible and claimed that Infantino’s era at the helm of world football should come to an end.
Tebas argued that football cannot revolve only around the World Cup, despite its global popularity. He warned that expanding the tournament would put additional pressure on an already packed football calendar and negatively impact domestic leagues, which he believes are the foundation of the sport and support thousands of jobs worldwide. According to him, sacrificing league competitions for a tournament lasting around 40 days would be a major mistake.
The proposal for a 64-team World Cup was mentioned by Infantino during the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The expanded format is being discussed for the centenary edition in 2030, which will primarily be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, while Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will stage selected matches. As of now, FIFA has not issued any official response to Tebas’ criticism.