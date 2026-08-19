EA FC 27 Player Ratings Revealed With Haaland and Mbappé Leading the Top 27
EA Sports has revealed the top 27 men’s and women’s players for EA FC 27. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé lead the men’s ratings with 91 each, while Alexia Putellas tops the women’s list at 91. Rodri, Dembélé, Kane and Yamal are among those rated 90.
Lionel Messi rises to 89, while Mohamed Salah drops out of the top 27.
With the release of EA Sports FC 27 approaching on Sept. 25, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé lead the men's ratings with 91 each. Rodri, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham follow on 90. Lionel Messi has climbed from 86 to 89 after an impressive World Cup campaign, while Mohamed Salah has dropped out of the top 27.
Alexia Putellas remains the highest rated women's player at 91, followed by Aitana Bonmatí and Khadija Shaw on 90. ESPN's 2026 FC 100, based mainly on 2025 to 26 performances, also highlights the depth of elite football talent across positions. PSG lead the club rankings with 13 players, while Arsenal have 10 and Manchester City have 9. The Premier League contributes 38 players, ahead of LaLiga with 21 and Ligue 1 with 14.
France leads the nations with 14 players, while Spain and England each have 12. Messi and Robert Lewandowski have now appeared in all 10 editions of the FC 100. The rankings cover goalkeepers, fullbacks, center backs, midfielders, wingers and center forwards, providing a position based view of the world's leading players.