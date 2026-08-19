EA FC 27 Player Ratings Revealed With Haaland and Mbappé Leading the Top 27

Alexia Putellas remains the highest rated women's player at 91, followed by Aitana Bonmatí and Khadija Shaw on 90. ESPN's 2026 FC 100, based mainly on 2025 to 26 performances, also highlights the depth of elite football talent across positions. PSG lead the club rankings with 13 players, while Arsenal have 10 and Manchester City have 9. The Premier League contributes 38 players, ahead of LaLiga with 21 and Ligue 1 with 14.