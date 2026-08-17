Cristiano Ronaldo Nears Retirement as 1,000 Goal Target Approaches
Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the upcoming season could be his final one, aiming to leave a spectacular legacy. The 41 year old Portugal captain has scored 976 goals for club and country.
Ronaldo, a five time Ballon d’Or winner, will continue with Al Nassr while pursuing the landmark 1,000 goal milestone after more than two decades in football.
In the latest development, Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked retirement speculation after revealing that the upcoming season could be the final chapter of his remarkable football career. The 41 year old Portugal captain said he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy” after more than 25 years in professional football. Ronaldo has enjoyed an extraordinary career, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.
However, a FIFA World Cup title remains absent from his list of achievements after Portugal failed to secure the trophy at this year’s tournament. Ronaldo has scored 976 goals for club and country and is now within 24 goals of reaching the landmark 1,000 goal mark. He is expected to continue playing for Al Nassr during the upcoming Saudi Pro League season as he targets the historic milestone.
The five time Ballon d’Or winner also reflected on life after football, mentioning plans to travel, play padel and enjoy more time away from the demands of professional football. With retirement potentially approaching, Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 goals could become one of the defining moments of the final stage of his legendary career.