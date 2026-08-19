He also pointed to Messi missing 2 penalties at the World Cup. Mbappé reached the World Cup semi finals with France but failed to win a major trophy with Real Madrid. Yamal won the Spanish league with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, but Matthäus does not believe he clearly stood above the other players. The Germany legend also highlighted Kane and Rodri for letting their performances speak for themselves. For Matthäus, Kane's consistency and trophy winning season make him the deserving Ballon d'Or winner.