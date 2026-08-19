Lothar Matthäus Backs Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or
Lothar Matthäus believes Harry Kane deserves the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a standout season with Bayern Munich. Kane won 2 domestic titles and maintained consistent form throughout the year. Matthäus rated him above Messi, Mbappé, Yamal and Bellingham, while noting Kane's only major setback.
For the 2026 Ballon d'Or race, Germany legend Lothar Matthäus believes Harry Kane deserves the award ahead of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé and the other leading contenders. Matthäus feels Kane was the most consistent player throughout the year and produced a high level of performances without experiencing a major dip in form. Kane enjoyed a highly successful campaign with Bayern Munich, winning 2 domestic titles.
Matthäus acknowledged that the England striker's only major shortcomings were failing to reach the Champions League final and the World Cup final. Despite those setbacks, he believes Kane's overall consistency makes him the strongest candidate. Messi also remains in contention after winning the American league with Inter Miami and scoring 8 goals at the World Cup. However, Matthäus feels the level of the MLS cannot be compared with Europe's leading domestic competitions.
He also pointed to Messi missing 2 penalties at the World Cup. Mbappé reached the World Cup semi finals with France but failed to win a major trophy with Real Madrid. Yamal won the Spanish league with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, but Matthäus does not believe he clearly stood above the other players. The Germany legend also highlighted Kane and Rodri for letting their performances speak for themselves. For Matthäus, Kane's consistency and trophy winning season make him the deserving Ballon d'Or winner.