The department had assessed that nearly Rs 22 crore in GST was payable on the amount transferred by the sponsor, but the tax was reportedly not collected. According to the findings under examination, the tax irregularity was detected during the tenure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. However, effective recovery measures were allegedly not taken after the issue came to light. The current departmental enquiry will examine whether the officials deliberately failed to perform their duties or were negligent in pursuing the outstanding amount.