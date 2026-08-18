Kerala GST Department Targets 3 Officials Over Rs 22 Crore Messi Deal Tax Lapses
The Kerala GST Department has issued charge memos to 3 officials over alleged lapses in recovering tax linked to the 2025 Reporter Broadcasting Company Argentina deal. Nearly Rs 22 crore was assessed as payable, but effective recovery action was reportedly delayed.
The departmental inquiry will examine the officials’ roles and reasons behind the alleged failure to recover the amount.
For the controversial 2025 deal involving Reporter Broadcasting Company and the Argentina football team, the Kerala GST Department has initiated departmental action against 3 officials over alleged lapses in tax recovery. Charge memos were issued by the GST Commissioner, with an Intelligence Officer from the Kanhangad office among those facing proceedings. The case relates to tax irregularities identified in financial transactions connected with the proposed visit of the Argentina team to Kerala.
The department had assessed that nearly Rs 22 crore in GST was payable on the amount transferred by the sponsor, but the tax was reportedly not collected. According to the findings under examination, the tax irregularity was detected during the tenure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. However, effective recovery measures were allegedly not taken after the issue came to light. The current departmental enquiry will examine whether the officials deliberately failed to perform their duties or were negligent in pursuing the outstanding amount.
The Argentina team's proposed Kerala visit had generated significant attention, while the financial arrangements later came under GST scrutiny. The charge memos have now renewed focus on how the tax liability was handled and why recovery was delayed. The officials' exact responsibility will be determined through the ongoing proceedings.