Neymar and Thiago Mendes Renew Their Long Standing Rivalry

Their dispute began during a Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, when Mendes made a heavy challenge on Neymar. The Brazilian forward was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an ankle sprain and spent around 1 month on the sidelines. Mendes was sent off following a VAR review and later received a 3 match suspension. Neymar’s father also criticised the midfielder publicly, while Mendes later said that his family had faced threats and insults.