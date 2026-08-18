Neymar and Thiago Mendes Renew Their Long Standing Rivalry
Neymar returned to Brazilian Serie A action after retiring from international football following the World Cup. During Santos’ 3-0 win over Vasco da Gama on August 17, Thiago Mendes appeared to snub him during pre match greetings.
Their feud began in 2020 after Mendes injured Neymar in a Ligue 1 clash, and tensions resurfaced during another confrontation earlier this year.
In the latest Brazilian Serie A action, Neymar found himself at the centre of another tense moment with Vasco da Gama midfielder Thiago Mendes. The incident happened before Santos’ away match against Vasco on August 17, when Neymar greeted the players but Mendes appeared to deliberately ignore him. The awkward exchange revived a rivalry that dates back to 2020.
Their dispute began during a Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, when Mendes made a heavy challenge on Neymar. The Brazilian forward was taken from the pitch on a stretcher after suffering an ankle sprain and spent around 1 month on the sidelines. Mendes was sent off following a VAR review and later received a 3 match suspension. Neymar’s father also criticised the midfielder publicly, while Mendes later said that his family had faced threats and insults.
The tension returned in February 2026 during Santos’ 2-1 win over Vasco. Neymar and Mendes exchanged words after another physical challenge, with both players receiving yellow cards. Their latest meeting ended more positively for Neymar, as Santos produced a convincing 3-0 victory over Vasco. The result gave Neymar the final say on the pitch after another chapter in their long running rivalry.