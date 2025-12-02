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Newcastle Crushes Everton 4-1 On Howes Birthday in the English Premier League

Newcastle Crushes Everton 4-1 On Howes Birthday in the English Premier League

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  • football
Premier League Introduces New Financial Controls Without Using Salary Caps

Premier League Introduces New Financial Controls Without Using Salary Caps

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  • football
Everton Shock Manchester United With 10-Man Victory at Old Trafford in England Premier League

Everton Shock Manchester United With 10-Man Victory at Old Trafford in England Premier League

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  • football
Pep Guardiola unhappy after Manchester City lose 1-2 against Newcastle in the English Premier League

Pep Guardiola unhappy after Manchester City lose 1-2 against Newcastle in the English Premier League

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  • football
Nottingham Forest Thrashes Liverpool 3-0 in the English Premier League

Nottingham Forest Thrashes Liverpool 3-0 in the English Premier League

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Manchester City Regain Premier League Title Contender Status

Manchester City Regain Premier League Title Contender Status

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Erling Haaland closes in on historic Premier League milestone

Erling Haaland closes in on historic Premier League milestone

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England Premier League Legend Voices Concern Over Kane Successor

England Premier League Legend Voices Concern Over Kane Successor

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  • football
Premier League Faces Major Legal Challenge Over Proposed Salary Cap

Premier League Faces Major Legal Challenge Over Proposed Salary Cap

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  • football
Watch England Premier League Clubs Being Ranked by Total England Caps

Watch England Premier League Clubs Being Ranked by Total England Caps

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  • football
Liverpool Faces English Player Void in the England Premier League

Liverpool Faces English Player Void in the England Premier League

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  • football
Newcastle Slip Again as Dyche Secures First Win with Forest in England Premier League

Newcastle Slip Again as Dyche Secures First Win with Forest in England Premier League

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  • football
Premier League Clubs Dominate Champions League Stage

Premier League Clubs Dominate Champions League Stage

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  • football
Erling Haaland’s Record-Breaking Form Stuns Premier League

Erling Haaland’s Record-Breaking Form Stuns Premier League

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  • football
Liverpool End Losing Streak with 2-0 Win Over Aston Villa in England Premier League

Liverpool End Losing Streak with 2-0 Win Over Aston Villa in England Premier League

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  • football
Bukayo Saka Targets England Premier League and World Cup Glory

Bukayo Saka Targets England Premier League and World Cup Glory

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  • football
Micky Van de Ven Leads Tottenham to 3-0 Victory Over Everton in England Premier League

Micky Van de Ven Leads Tottenham to 3-0 Victory Over Everton in England Premier League

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Ruben Amorim’s Tactical Tweaks Revive Manchester United’s Midfield Balance

Ruben Amorim’s Tactical Tweaks Revive Manchester United’s Midfield Balance

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Liverpool’s Fourth Straight League Defeat as Brentford Triumph 3-2 in England Premier League

Liverpool’s Fourth Straight League Defeat as Brentford Triumph 3-2 in England Premier League

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Harry Maguire Named Premier League Player of Matchweek 8

Harry Maguire Named Premier League Player of Matchweek 8

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Manchester United Secures Biggest Win Under Ruben Amorim in English Premier League

Manchester United Secures Biggest Win Under Ruben Amorim in English Premier League

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Erling Haaland Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Scoring Streak

Erling Haaland Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Scoring Streak

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Antoine Semenyo Linked with Liverpool and Arsenal Amid Strong Premier League Start

Antoine Semenyo Linked with Liverpool and Arsenal Amid Strong Premier League Start

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Maguire’s Late Header Seals Rare Manchester United Win at Anfield in Premier League

Maguire’s Late Header Seals Rare Manchester United Win at Anfield in Premier League

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Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe Close to Ronaldo’s Scoring Record

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe Close to Ronaldo’s Scoring Record

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Arsenal End Fulham Jinx in England Premier League

Arsenal End Fulham Jinx in England Premier League

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Erling Haaland’s Goals Highlight Manchester City’s Reliance on Star Striker

Erling Haaland’s Goals Highlight Manchester City’s Reliance on Star Striker

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  • football