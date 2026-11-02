Ballon d’Or Glory Turns Into a Night to Forget for Harry Kane After Costly Penalty Miss!
Harry Kane received a standing ovation at the Allianz Arena as he presented his Ballon d’Or trophy to Bayern Munich fans before facing Borussia Dortmund. The England captain, who scored 73 goals in 2025-26, celebrated with his family. However, he struck a penalty against the crossbar.
In the aftermath of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Harry Kane received a memorable welcome from Bayern Munich supporters and players before their Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund. The England captain became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to claim football’s biggest individual honour, following an outstanding 2025-26 campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country.
His performances helped Bayern secure a domestic Treble, while he captained England to third place at the World Cup. Before kick-off at the Allianz Arena, Kane walked onto the pitch carrying his trophy as the stadium played Land of Hope and Glory. His wife Kate, their four children, parents and brother Charlie joined him for the celebration. Receiving a standing ovation, Kane thanked the fans and expressed his pride in representing Bayern, promising to pursue more trophies with the club.
However, the match itself proved frustrating. After Konrad Laimer opened the scoring, Kane missed a penalty by striking the crossbar. Serhou Guirassy equalised before Kane assisted Dayot Upamecano's goal to restore Bayern's lead. Dortmund secured a 2-2 draw through Fabio Silva's 89th-minute equaliser, denying Kane a perfect return after his Ballon d’Or triumph.