His performances helped Bayern secure a domestic Treble, while he captained England to third place at the World Cup. Before kick-off at the Allianz Arena, Kane walked onto the pitch carrying his trophy as the stadium played Land of Hope and Glory. His wife Kate, their four children, parents and brother Charlie joined him for the celebration. Receiving a standing ovation, Kane thanked the fans and expressed his pride in representing Bayern, promising to pursue more trophies with the club.