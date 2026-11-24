According to Barcelona’s medical statement, Yamal is expected to recover in time for Sunday's La Liga fixture against Deportivo de La Coruña. The decision also considers the lengthy journey to Azerbaijan, with Hansi Flick and his coaching staff preferring to manage the youngster's workload carefully. Yamal recently recovered from a minor physical problem that forced him to miss Spain's match against Czechia earlier this month. Since returning, he has remained an important part of Barcelona's starting lineup, receiving limited opportunities to rest.