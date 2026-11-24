Barcelona Fans Receive Major Lamine Yamal Injury Update Ahead of Crucial Fixtures
Barcelona have confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Sabah in Azerbaijan due to mild discomfort in his right ankle. The 19-year-old will remain in Spain as a precautionary measure to avoid aggravating the issue.
However, the club expects him to return for Sunday's La Liga match against Deportivo.
In the latest development, Barcelona have confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss their UEFA Champions League encounter against Sabah on Wednesday, November 25, due to mild discomfort in his right ankle. The Spanish club announced the decision on November 23, explaining that the 19-year-old winger would be rested as a precaution rather than risk aggravating the issue.
According to Barcelona’s medical statement, Yamal is expected to recover in time for Sunday's La Liga fixture against Deportivo de La Coruña. The decision also considers the lengthy journey to Azerbaijan, with Hansi Flick and his coaching staff preferring to manage the youngster's workload carefully. Yamal recently recovered from a minor physical problem that forced him to miss Spain's match against Czechia earlier this month. Since returning, he has remained an important part of Barcelona's starting lineup, receiving limited opportunities to rest.
With demanding fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City approaching, Barcelona believe that allowing their attacking star to recover is the sensible option. His absence against Sabah is therefore being treated as a precautionary measure rather than a major injury setback. The Catalan giants will hope Yamal returns to full fitness for their upcoming domestic and European commitments.