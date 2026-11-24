Massive Blow for Bayern! Harry Kane Faces Three-Month Injury Layoff
Harry Kane will miss the remainder of 2026 after suffering a torn syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw against Köln. The England captain underwent successful surgery and faces approximately three months of rehabilitation.
He could return in early 2027, missing four Champions League matches, a DFB-Pokal clash and around 11 Bundesliga fixtures. Michael Olise, meanwhile, suffered a bruised forefoot.
For the remainder of 2026, Harry Kane will be unavailable for Bayern Munich after suffering a serious ankle injury during Friday’s 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln. The England captain was forced off in the 20th minute after tearing a syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. Bayern confirmed on Saturday that the striker had successfully undergone overnight surgery and would begin a rehabilitation programme expected to last around three months.
The injury rules Kane out of Bayern’s remaining four Champions League league-phase matches, their DFB-Pokal round of 16 clash against Hertha Berlin and approximately 11 Bundesliga fixtures. He could return in early 2027. Following surgery, Kane expressed disappointment but remained positive, promising to return stronger for the business end of the season. Meanwhile, Michael Olise received encouraging medical news after leaving the stadium on crutches.
Tests revealed a bruised forefoot rather than a serious injury. The Frenchman, who has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 16 appearances, could return to training next week, although he is expected to miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Lille. Vincent Kompany also faces several other absences, including Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry. Luis Díaz could return, while Lennart Karl and Tim Binder are among the attacking options being considered.