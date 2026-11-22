Real Madrid Had Neymar at 14, But One Failed Deal Changed Football History!
Real Madrid nearly signed Neymar in 2006 after the Brazilian spent two weeks training at their academy shortly after turning 14. Madrid even registered him on March 30 and included him in an 18-player squad for the MIC tournament.
However, financial disagreements and transfer regulations prevented the move.
For the Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr., Real Madrid's failure to complete a move in 2006 remains one of football's biggest missed opportunities. According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar spent two weeks training with Real Madrid's academy shortly after turning 14. His performances impressed the club, leading to his inclusion in Madrid's 18-player squad for the MIC International youth tournament in Catalonia. The squad also featured future professional footballers Dani Carvajal, Alex Fernandez and Pablo Sarabia.
Real Madrid had officially registered Neymar with the Madrid Football Federation on March 30, 2006, as they planned to bring him into their youth system. However, financial disagreements and regulations governing international transfers involving minors prevented the deal from progressing. Neymar subsequently returned to Brazil without participating in the tournament. Two years later, he appeared at the MIC competition representing Brazil alongside Philippe Coutinho.
Real Madrid eventually renewed their interest, but Barcelona won the race for his signature from Santos in 2013. Neymar went on to establish himself among football's biggest stars, forming a legendary attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The partnership helped Barcelona win the Champions League in 2015. Madrid's early discovery of Neymar ultimately became a missed opportunity that significantly benefited their biggest rivals.