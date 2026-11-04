“There Are No Words”: Lionel Messi Mourns Footballer Jesús de Miguel’s Tragic Death at 30
Lionel Messi has joined the football world in mourning CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died aged 30 following a medical emergency during a Spanish second-division match against FC Andorra.
De Miguel collided with goalkeeper Jesús Owono while challenging for a long ball on Monday and was taken to hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care.
In the wake of a tragic incident during a Spanish second-division match, Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died at the age of 30. De Miguel suffered a medical emergency after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono while challenging for a long ball late in Monday’s fixture. He received urgent treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and admitted to intensive care.
Despite initially being described as serious but stable, his condition deteriorated, and Tenerife confirmed his death at 8am on Tuesday, November 3. The match was abandoned following the incident. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, expressed his condolences through an Instagram story, offering strength to De Miguel’s family and friends. His message added to the tributes from across the football community.
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and former Barcelona defender and FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique also shared messages of sympathy. Real Madrid and the Royal Spanish Football Federation joined other clubs and organisations in mourning the forward’s death. Football authorities also announced gestures of remembrance. De Miguel’s passing has left his teammates, Tenerife supporters and the wider football fraternity grieving, with messages of support continuing to reach his loved ones.