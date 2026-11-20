For the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence became a major talking point after Denmark handed them a humiliating 4-0 defeat. According to a report by The Athletic, Ronaldo had rejected Portugal’s planned farewell tribute because he felt uncomfortable with the scale of the ceremony and believed the timing was inappropriate, coming just over a week after announcing his international retirement. Despite his reluctance, Portugal’s players honoured their former captain at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.