Why Ronaldo Rejected Portugal's Special Tribute Just Days After International Retirement?
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly declined Portugal's planned farewell ceremony because he felt the timing and scale were inappropriate, according to The Athletic. Despite his decision, teammates honoured him with personalised jerseys and a banner reading 'Obrigado, capitao'.
Portugal subsequently suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Denmark, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice.
For the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence became a major talking point after Denmark handed them a humiliating 4-0 defeat. According to a report by The Athletic, Ronaldo had rejected Portugal’s planned farewell tribute because he felt uncomfortable with the scale of the ceremony and believed the timing was inappropriate, coming just over a week after announcing his international retirement. Despite his reluctance, Portugal’s players honoured their former captain at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.
They wore jerseys featuring his name, while supporters displayed a banner reading ‘Obrigado, capitao’. Carlos Forbs also wore a redesigned No. 7 shirt as part of the tribute. However, reports suggested that some teammates had mixed experiences playing alongside the legendary forward. Meanwhile, Denmark dominated proceedings, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scoring from the penalty spot, Rasmus Hojlund netting twice and Joachim Andersen adding another goal in the 75th minute.
Portugal manager Jorge Jesus insisted that the defeat had nothing to do with Ronaldo’s absence, while acknowledging his remarkable 23-year contribution to the national side. Jesus, who signed a four-year contract after replacing Roberto Martinez, initially won all four matches during his first international window. However, recent performances and criticism from several quarters have increased pressure on the 72-year-old manager.