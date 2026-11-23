Sure Bet of the Day, November 22! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Sharjah Warriorz 1.74 Place a bet Gulf Giants 1.97 Place a bet

International League T20 - Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants

The 2nd match of the International League T20 will be played between the Sharjah Warriorz and the Gulf Giants at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The odds are in the favour of Sharjah Warriorz for this contest.

PARIMATCH:

Sharjah Warriorz: 1.74

DAFABET:

Gulf Giants: 1.97

Why is Sharjah Warriorz Still Well Backed?

Warriorz will be eager to improve their recent record after losing four of their last five matches. James Rew is among their key batting options, scoring 182 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.40. Sikandar Raza offers an all-round contribution, having scored 171 runs and claimed 10 wickets in his last 10 matches. Adil Rashid will lead their spin attack with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.76.

In this contest, Gulf Giants will look to turn their fortunes around after suffering five consecutive defeats in their recent matches. Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be an important batting option, having scored 246 runs in his last 10 matches at a strike rate of 149.09. Azmatullah Omarzai has also contributed 233 runs at an average of 25.89 and picked up 12 wickets in seven matches. Tabraiz Shamsi will provide another spin option, while James Vince and Tom Banton strengthen the batting lineup.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the last 10 T20 matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the average first-innings score stands at 171, indicating a batting-friendly surface. The par score ranges between 159 and 183, with teams batting first enjoying a noticeable advantage. Pacers and spinners can find occasional assistance, but batters are likely to dominate. Considering the venue's scoring trends, Sharjah Warriorz have the edge here.

International League T20 - Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Coming to the 3rd match of the International League T20, the Dubai Capitals will take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The odds are in the favour of Dubai Capitals.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Dubai Capitals 1.83 Place a bet Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.87 Place a bet

Why is Dubai Capitals Still Well Backed?

Dubai Capitals have won three of their last five matches, although they suffered two defeats. Rovman Powell will be a key batter, having scored 230 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 150.32. Sediqullah Atal has added 132 runs in six matches. Mustafizur Rahman leads their bowling options with 15 wickets in eight matches.

The Knight Riders have won two of their last five matches and lost three. Michael Pepper is an important batting option, scoring 160 runs in four matches at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 149.53. Alishan Sharafu has contributed 194 runs in 10 matches. Jason Holder has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.74, while Ajay Kumar has claimed 14 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the last 10 T20 matches at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the average first-innings score is just 127, suggesting a bowling-friendly surface. The par score ranges between 115 and 139, with bowlers dominating seven of the 10 matches. Teams batting first have enjoyed better results, making the toss crucial. Batters will need patience to score freely on this challenging pitch. Considering the conditions, Dubai Capitals have the edge here