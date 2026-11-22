Barcelona Boss Deco Admits Costly Mistake as Bayern Star Luis Díaz Shines!
Barcelona sporting director Deco has revealed that failing to sign Luis Díaz remains his biggest transfer regret. Speaking to Catalunya Ràdio, Deco admitted that the Colombian was the player he most wished Barcelona had secured.
Díaz now plays for Bayern Munich, where he has become a dangerous attacking option under Vincent Kompany.
For the Barcelona hierarchy, missing out on Luis Díaz has become one of the biggest transfer disappointments, according to sporting director Deco. Speaking to Catalunya Ràdio, Deco was asked which signing he regretted failing to complete the most and named the Colombian winger as his answer. Díaz currently represents Bayern Munich, where he has strengthened Vincent Kompany's attacking options and established himself as a dangerous threat to opposition defences.
His performances have made Barcelona's missed opportunity particularly painful, as the Catalan club now watches a player it wanted flourish at a major European rival. Bayern secured Díaz after spending €70 million to bring him from Liverpool last year. The German champions successfully won the race for his signature, while Barcelona were unable to complete the deal. Deco's admission highlights how difficult transfer decisions can become, especially when a targeted player eventually delivers for another leading European club.
Financial limitations have often influenced Barcelona's recruitment strategy, restricting its ability to compete for certain players. Meanwhile, Bayern have benefited from adding Díaz to their squad, gaining another attacking weapon under Kompany. For Barcelona, the situation represents a frustrating reminder of a transfer opportunity that slipped away and one that Deco would clearly like to revisit.