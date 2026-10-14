Messi’s Argentina Farewell Sparks Shocking Transfer Rumours! Is a Dream Return to Newell’s Old Boys Coming Next
Lionel Messi’s international retirement has sparked speculation about his club future. Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in his farewell match, with Messi scoring a penalty and providing two assists. The 126-goal international star remains contracted to Inter Miami through 2028.
For the future of Lionel Messi, his retirement from international football has sparked speculation about whether he could eventually return to his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, in Argentina. Messi reportedly announced his international retirement in August 2026 following Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain. In his farewell match in Buenos Aires, Argentina defeated Benin 3-0, with Messi scoring a penalty and providing two assists. He finished his international career with 126 goals.
Despite leaving international football, Messi remains committed to Inter Miami, where his contract runs through the 2028 MLS season. Club co-owner Jorge Mas has estimated his annual compensation at $70 million to $80 million, including ownership shares. Since joining Miami, Messi has helped the club win the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and Campeones Cup. Speculation about a potential return to Argentina intensified after CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez challenged Messi to pursue the Copa Libertadores, a major South American club trophy he has never won.
However, no transfer to Newell’s Old Boys has been announced, and the club would first need to qualify for the competition. Meanwhile, Messi is expanding his involvement in football management. Spanish clubs Eldense and UE Cornellà have been linked to his growing ownership interests. His next career chapter could therefore involve continuing to play while building a future as a football club owner.