In the latest development, Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 39. The Argentina captain confirmed the decision on August 31, 2026, after leading his country to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final in July. Messi said the decision was painful but believed it was the right time to step away from international duty. Messi’s Argentina career reached its biggest moment in 2022, when he guided the team to World Cup glory by defeating France on penalties in the final in Doha.