Messi Shocks Football World With International Retirement at 39
Lionel Messi, 39, has announced his retirement from international football after leading Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final. Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in July after winning the 2022 World Cup against France.
Messi called the decision painful but said it was the right time. He had also expressed doubts about continuing after his father Jorge died on August 8.
In the latest development, Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 39. The Argentina captain confirmed the decision on August 31, 2026, after leading his country to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final in July. Messi said the decision was painful but believed it was the right time to step away from international duty. Messi’s Argentina career reached its biggest moment in 2022, when he guided the team to World Cup glory by defeating France on penalties in the final in Doha.
Four years later, Argentina again reached the final, but Spain secured a 1-0 victory to lift the trophy. Reflecting on his international career, Messi said he had always given everything for the Argentina shirt, not only during the years when the team won major honours but throughout his career. His decision comes shortly after the death of his father, Jorge, on August 8, 2026.
Messi had previously admitted that he had serious doubts about continuing to play football for much longer. Despite retiring internationally, Messi remains contracted to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 season. His retirement marks the end of a remarkable Argentina career that included World Cup success and another appearance in the final.