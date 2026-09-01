Neymar’s Brutal Santos Admission Has Fans Worried About Another Relegation Battle
Neymar believes Santos face another difficult Brazilian Serie A campaign, admitting the club is no longer a powerhouse. Santos moved 4 points clear of the relegation zone after beating Corinthians 1-0, with Neymar creating Christian Oliva’s winner.
Since returning, the 34 year old has scored 14 goals and supplied 4 assists in 32 league appearances.
As the 2026 Brazilian Serie A season continues, Neymar has admitted that Santos are no longer a powerhouse in Brazilian football. Santos moved 4 points clear of the relegation zone after beating Corinthians 1-0, with Neymar’s free kick setting up Christian Oliva’s winner.
Since returning, Neymar has scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists in 32 league matches. Despite helping Santos avoid relegation last season, the 34 year old expects another difficult campaign. He said every match will be a struggle, while highlighting Palmeiras and Flamengo as Brazil’s current powerhouses.
Santos have won 2 of their last 3 games, but Neymar believes the team must show commitment and continue improving to stay clear of danger. However, they haven’t been able to put on a complete show which has been the reason why the fans have looked disappointed here.