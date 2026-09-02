Neymar Breaks Silence After 8 Year Old Fan Faces Abuse Over Jersey
Neymar has condemned the abuse faced by an 8 year old Corinthians supporter after the boy accepted a signed jersey from the Santos star. Spectators hurled insults and gestures at him during the match, forcing police to escort the child and his family away.
Neymar expressed regret, saying club rivalry should never justify treating a child this way.
As the controversy surrounding the Corinthians and Santos match continues, Neymar has spoken out after an 8 year old Corinthians fan was harassed for accepting a signed jersey from the Brazilian star. The incident happened at the Sao Paulo arena, where spectators reportedly shouted insults and made offensive gestures toward the child.
The situation became serious enough for Brazilian police to escort the boy and his family away from the stadium area. The abuse reportedly continued as the family made their way through the tunnel toward the players’ locker rooms. Corinthians strongly condemned the incident, stressing that football rivalry and passion should never come before respect, safety and basic decency, particularly when a child is involved. Neymar, whose Santos side won the match 1-0 on Sunday, also expressed his regret over what happened.
He said there was nothing wrong with a child supporting or admiring a player from another team and argued that the boy should never have been treated that way. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over aggressive behaviour at football matches in Brazil and across South America, where stadium disturbances remain a recurring problem.