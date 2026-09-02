The situation became serious enough for Brazilian police to escort the boy and his family away from the stadium area. The abuse reportedly continued as the family made their way through the tunnel toward the players’ locker rooms. Corinthians strongly condemned the incident, stressing that football rivalry and passion should never come before respect, safety and basic decency, particularly when a child is involved. Neymar, whose Santos side won the match 1-0 on Sunday, also expressed his regret over what happened.