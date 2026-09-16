Harry Kane Makes Final Decision on Bayern Future Amid Man Utd and Tottenham Interest
Harry Kane is reportedly ready to extend his Bayern Munich contract despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. The 33-year-old enjoyed his best goalscoring season last term and recently reached 100 Bundesliga goals.
His current deal expires in June 2027, but Bayern expect a new agreement before the end of September. Kane remains committed to the club.
For the 33-year-old Harry Kane, a potential return to England appears to be losing momentum as Bayern Munich reportedly expect him to extend his stay at the club. The striker is said to be committed to Bayern’s project and could sign a new deal despite interest from Manchester United and former club Tottenham Hotspur. Kane’s current contract runs until June 2027, but Bayern reportedly believe an extension is increasingly likely.
The German champions are hoping to complete the agreement before the international break at the end of September. If Kane does become available in 2027, both Man Utd and Spurs are expected to consider making a move for the England captain. The former Tottenham star has strengthened his position with an outstanding spell in Germany. He enjoyed the best goalscoring campaign of his career last season and has already reached 100 Bundesliga goals.
He scored that milestone during Bayern’s narrow 2-1 win over Elversberg on Sunday. Kane also impressed for England at the 2026 World Cup, where he featured alongside Jude Bellingham as the team reached the semi-finals before losing to Argentina. Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, with his representatives meeting Al-Hilal, Kane now appears increasingly likely to continue his Bayern career.