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European T20 Premier League - Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers

The 22nd match of the European T20 Premier League is all set to take place between the Belfast Wolves and the Rotterdam Dockers. Looking at the odds, the Belfast Wolves are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Belfast Wolves 1.81 Place a bet Rotterdam Dockers 1.97 Place a bet

Why are Belfast Wolves Still Well Backed?

Belfast Wolves sit 2nd in the points table with 9 points from 7 matches. They have won 4 games, lost 2 and had 1 no-result, while their NRR stands at -0.066. Wolves have shown mixed form recently, winning 3 of their last 5 matches. Mark Chapman has been one of their leading batters, scoring 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 160.93. Paul Stirling has also added 156 runs. With Fred Klaassen taking 10 wickets and Mark Adair 9, Wolves have a strong bowling attack.

Rotterdam Dockers are 3rd in the European T20 Premier League standings with 9 points from 7 matches. They have recorded 4 wins, 2 losses and 1 no-result, with an NRR of -0.129. Their recent form has been encouraging, with 3 wins in their last 5 matches. Faf du Plessis has been the standout performer, scoring 322 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 143.75. Michael Levitt has struggled for consistency with 113 runs. Anrich Nortje has led the bowling attack with 17 wickets, while David Wiese has claimed 15 wickets. Dockers will rely heavily on their experienced core.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Village in Malahide, Dublin, the pitch is expected to provide good conditions for batting, with reliable bounce and short boundaries helping batters score quickly. The average 1st innings score is around 151 runs, but a strong start can push totals much higher. Pacers could find some swing and movement early, especially if the weather remains cloudy. Spinners may have less impact unless the surface starts slowing down later. Teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first and back themselves to chase. With plenty of scoring opportunities on offer, a competitive total could be crucial. Seeing the odds and the form, the Belfast Wolves are the favourites here.

European T20 Premier League - Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic

Starting the 23rd match of the tournament, the Dublin Guardians will be taking on the Glasgow Cosmic at The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Considering the odds, the Dublin Guardians are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Dublin Guardians 1.81 Place a bet Glasgow Cosmic 1.97 Place a bet

Why are Dublin Guardians Still Well Backed?

Dublin Guardians have had a difficult campaign so far. They have played 6 matches, winning only 1 and losing 5. With 2 points, they sit 5th in the standings with an NRR of -0.960. Their recent run shows 4 defeats followed by a win, giving them some momentum heading into this game. James Vince has been their standout batter, scoring 237 runs in 5 matches at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.05. Harry Tector has added 125 runs. With the ball, Matt Hollard has taken 8 wickets, while Josh Little has 7 wickets.

Glasgow Cosmic are also struggling near the bottom of the table. They have played 7 matches, winning 1 and losing 6. Their 2 points place them 6th, with an NRR of -1.158. Cosmic enter this contest after 5 straight defeats, so they will be desperate to turn things around. Jason Roy has been their leading batter, scoring 217 runs in 7 matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 148.63. Liam Livingstone has contributed 145 runs. Lungi Ngidi has been their best bowler with 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.70, while Paul van Meekeren has taken 6 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The Village in Malahide is usually a good ground for batters, with a firm surface and short boundaries making strokeplay easier. The ball tends to come nicely onto the bat, so teams can expect a healthy number of runs if the top order settles in. New-ball bowlers may get some movement, particularly when there is cloud cover, while spinners could struggle to make a big impact. The average 1st innings score is close to 151, making a strong powerplay important. Chasing could be the preferred option after the toss. Considering the conditions and current form, Dublin Guardians have the tag of favourites here.

Women's Caribbean Premier League - Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women

The 4th match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League will be taking place between the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and the Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Seeing the odds, the Trinbago Knight Riders Women are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Women 1.42 Place a bet Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 2.65 Place a bet

Why are Trinbago Knight Riders Women Still Well Backed?

Trinbago Knight Riders Women are in a strong position at the top of the points table. The Riders have won both of their matches, collecting 4 points with an excellent net run rate of 2.460. Their recent form shows 2 wins in their last 5 matches, although they have also suffered 3 losses. Deandra Dottin has scored 178 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 19.78, while Shikha Pandey has made 106 runs at a strike rate of 103.92. Pandey has also been effective with the ball, taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.30. Samara Ramnath has added 9 wickets at 5.76.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women prepare for their 4th match of the WCPL 2026, they will be looking to recover from a difficult start. The Warriors have played 1 match so far, losing it, which leaves them with 0 points and a net run rate of -0.263. Their recent overall form also shows 4 losses in their last 5 matches, highlighting the need for a strong response. Shemaine Campbelle has scored 181 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 22.63, while Erin Burns has been more consistent with 174 runs at 43.50. With the ball, Shabnim Ismail has taken 11 wickets in her last 5 matches at an economy rate of 4.85. Chloe Tryon has also contributed 9 wickets at 5.53.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown prepares for another T20 contest, the surface is expected to offer a fair battle between batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers can get some swing, pace and bounce with the new ball, making the opening overs important for batters. As the innings moves on, the pitch may slow slightly and bring spinners into the game with some grip and turn. Batters should find scoring easier once they settle, with the true bounce helping stroke play. First-innings totals around 150 to 170 could be competitive, while chasing may be preferred after the toss. The Trinbago Knight Riders Women have the edge here.