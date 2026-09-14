In the early stages of his career, Lamine Yamal has already achieved more major trophies than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had won at the same age. The 19-year-old Barcelona winger has become one of football’s biggest young stars and is now among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Yamal made his Barcelona first-team debut at just 15 in 2023 and has since played a key role for both club and country.