Lamine Yamal Has Already Done What Messi and Ronaldo Couldn’t at 19!
At 19, Lamine Yamal has already won 8 major trophies, including 3 La Liga titles, 2 Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey, Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi had 5 major team honours plus the 2005 U-20 World Cup at the same age, while Cristiano Ronaldo had 2 trophies.
In the early stages of his career, Lamine Yamal has already achieved more major trophies than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had won at the same age. The 19-year-old Barcelona winger has become one of football’s biggest young stars and is now among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Yamal made his Barcelona first-team debut at just 15 in 2023 and has since played a key role for both club and country.
His biggest achievement came with Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph, which made him one of only 10 players to win the tournament before turning 20. At 19 years and 6 days, he became the 3rd-youngest World Cup winner, behind Pele and Ronaldo Nazario. At the same age, Cristiano Ronaldo had 2 major team trophies, including the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira and the 2003-04 FA Cup.
Messi had collected 5 major team honours with Barcelona and Argentina, including 2 La Liga titles, 1 Champions League, 2 Spanish Super Cups and the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Yamal already has 8 major trophies, including 3 La Liga titles, 2 Spanish Super Cups, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 European Championship and 1 World Cup. Despite his rapid success, he insists he still has much more to achieve in football.