There is no immediate pressure to complete the agreement, as Martin is reportedly happy at the club and Barcelona remain confident that negotiations will be straightforward. Martin joined Barcelona from UE Cornella in 2023 and initially spent a season with Barça Atletic. After progressing into Hansi Flick’s first-team setup, he has gone on to make 97 appearances, contributing 1 goal and 7 assists. Although Martin is naturally a left-back, he has increasingly operated as a centre-back since last season.