Barcelona Move to Secure Rising Defender Before It Is Too Late
Barcelona have started initial talks with Gerard Martin’s representatives over a new contract. The 24-year-old defender is currently tied to the club until 2028 and has a €100 million release clause. Barça want to extend his deal, improve his salary and raise the clause.
Martin has made 97 senior appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 7 assists.
For Barcelona, plans to secure Gerard Martin’s long-term future are beginning to take shape, with the club making initial contact with the defender’s representatives over a possible contract extension. According to the report, Barcelona are satisfied with Martin’s progress and want to reward him with improved salary terms and a higher release clause. The 24-year-old currently has a contract that runs until 2028 and a €100 million buyout clause.
There is no immediate pressure to complete the agreement, as Martin is reportedly happy at the club and Barcelona remain confident that negotiations will be straightforward. Martin joined Barcelona from UE Cornella in 2023 and initially spent a season with Barça Atletic. After progressing into Hansi Flick’s first-team setup, he has gone on to make 97 appearances, contributing 1 goal and 7 assists. Although Martin is naturally a left-back, he has increasingly operated as a centre-back since last season.
His partnership with Pau Cubarsi has given Barcelona another defensive option, despite a few mistakes along the way. Barcelona believe Martin has an important role to play in the future. The club are also working on renewals for Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas after their recent breakthroughs into the first team.