VAR Officials Stood Down After Manchester Derby Controversy.

In the aftermath of the Manchester derby controversy, 2 VAR officials have been stood down following the disputed decision to allow Erling Haaland’s goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Matt Donohue, the lead video assistant referee, and Blake Antrobus were working in the VAR booth during Sunday’s Premier League fixture and will remain out of action until at least after the international break. Haaland’s goal came in the 60th minute and was initially ruled offside by the on-field referee.