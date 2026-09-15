VAR Officials Stood Down After Manchester Derby Controversy.

Haaland Goal Controversy Rocks Manchester Derby as VAR Officials Face Punishment
Pro Ref has stood down VAR officials Matt Donohue and Blake Antrobus following the controversial goal awarded to Erling Haaland in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Manchester United. Haaland was initially flagged offside but VAR ruled him onside.
Pro Ref later admitted an error of judgement over Enzo Fernandez’s involvement and said the incident would be reviewed.
In the aftermath of the Manchester derby controversy, 2 VAR officials have been stood down following the disputed decision to allow Erling Haaland’s goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Matt Donohue, the lead video assistant referee, and Blake Antrobus were working in the VAR booth during Sunday’s Premier League fixture and will remain out of action until at least after the international break. Haaland’s goal came in the 60th minute and was initially ruled offside by the on-field referee.
VAR reviewed the incident and determined that Haaland was onside because Patrick Dorgu’s extended leg played him on. However, Enzo Fernandez was also in an offside position and attempted to make contact with Josko Gvardiol’s cross. Pro Ref later acknowledged that the VAR team failed to properly recognise Fernandez’s potential impact on the play. The refereeing body described the decision as an error of judgement and contacted Manchester United to apologise.
The controversy also prompted criticism from Lisandro Martinez and manager Michael Carrick, with both expressing frustration over the decision. Pro Ref has now confirmed that the incident will undergo a formal review. Donohue had previously officiated 3 Premier League matches this season but was not appointed for this weekend’s top-flight fixtures or the Carabao Cup third round.