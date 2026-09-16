He then scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut last week, increasing expectations that he could make his competitive first-team appearance against Brighton in the Carabao Cup. However, Gabriel did not train with Michael Carrick’s squad at the end of last week because of issues involving his family and the club. The exact reasons have not been made public. United chief executive Omar Berrada and football director Jason Wilcox are personally involved in talks with the family as the club attempts to resolve the situation.