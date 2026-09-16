Man Utd’s 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Could Be Gone Soon
Highly-rated Manchester United striker JJ Gabriel, 15, is reportedly close to leaving the club after issues developed between his family and United. Gabriel, who won the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Year award last season, scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut.
He has formally requested to cancel his registration, although United remain hopeful of resolving the dispute.
For the highly-rated 15-year-old JJ Gabriel, his future at Manchester United has suddenly become uncertain despite a rapid rise through the club’s youth ranks. Gabriel was only 14 when last season began but went on to win the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Year award and United’s Under-18 Player of the Year prize. The London-born striker made his senior debut during United’s pre-season meeting with Atletico Madrid in Stockholm last month.
He then scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut last week, increasing expectations that he could make his competitive first-team appearance against Brighton in the Carabao Cup. However, Gabriel did not train with Michael Carrick’s squad at the end of last week because of issues involving his family and the club. The exact reasons have not been made public. United chief executive Omar Berrada and football director Jason Wilcox are personally involved in talks with the family as the club attempts to resolve the situation.
Gabriel has formally requested the immediate cancellation of his registration, although United can challenge the request. His current contract runs until the end of the season. He turns 16 on 6 October, when he can sign a scholarship agreement. He scored 2 goals on his Under-18 debut at 14 and helped United reach both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Under-18 finals last season.