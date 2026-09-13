Sure Bet of the Day, September 13! Barbados Tridents Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: A Solid Bet of 1.64

Parimatch Best Odds Barbados Tridents Women 1.64 Place a bet

Why are Barbados Tridents Women Still Well Backed?

For the Barbados Tridents Women, the team comes into the 6th match with a mixed recent record but some strong individual form. They have won 4 of their last 5 matches, with their only defeat coming in the most recent game. In the current WCPL 2026 standings, Tridents are 4th after 1 match, with 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points and an NRR of -1.050. Hayley Matthews remains their key all-round option, scoring 105 runs in 5 matches at an average of 26.25 and strike rate of 106.06, while also taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.73. Qiana Joseph has added 182 runs in 9 matches at 20.22 and has taken 8 wickets at 5.29.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have lost 4 of their last 5 matches, with their only victory coming during that stretch. Warriors are 3rd in the current WCPL 2026 standings after 1 match, recording 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points and an NRR of -0.263. Erin Burns has been their strongest batting performer, scoring 174 runs in 5 matches at an average of 43.50 and strike rate of 121.67. Shemaine Campbelle has made 181 runs in 10 matches at 22.63. With the ball, Shabnim Ismail has taken 11 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 4.85, while Chloe Tryon has claimed 9 wickets at 5.53.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The Kensington Oval is likely to provide an interesting contest in this T20 game, with conditions changing as the innings progresses. The new ball could give pacers enough movement off the surface and through the air, so openers may need to spend some time at the crease before attacking. Once the ball gets older, batting should become more comfortable, especially for players who use the pace well. Spinners could come into the picture later if the surface begins to lose some pace and offers a little grip. A total in the 150-170 range should give teams something to defend. Considering the conditions, chasing could be the preferred option after the toss, with Barbados Tridents Women holding the advantage.