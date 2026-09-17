Barcelona Eye Harry Kane as Bayern Contract Talks Take Unexpected Turn
Barcelona are monitoring Harry Kane’s contract talks with Bayern Munich, despite expectations that the England striker will extend his deal beyond 2027. Kane has scored 150 goals and added 34 assists in 150 Bayern appearances, including 61 goals last season.
As the 2026 season progresses, Barcelona are monitoring Harry Kane’s contract situation at Bayern Munich, despite expectations that the England striker will extend his stay in Germany. Kane’s current Bayern contract runs until 2027, but talks over a new deal are already underway. The striker has expressed satisfaction with life in Germany and remains focused on winning more trophies with Bayern.
Barcelona are reportedly keeping track of the negotiations because Kane is viewed as an alternative to Julian Alvarez. The Catalan club had strong interest in Alvarez during the summer transfer window, but Atletico Madrid did not agree to sell the Argentina international to a direct rival. Barcelona therefore continue to assess other attacking options. The need for a recognised centre-forward has increased after Robert Lewandowski left the club at the end of his contract.
Barcelona currently lead La Liga with 15 points from 5 matches, scoring 21 goals. Kane has been a key figure for Bayern since joining from Tottenham in 2023. He has scored 150 goals and provided 34 assists in 150 appearances for the German club. Last season, the striker scored 61 goals, further highlighting his importance to Bayern’s attack.