Haaland Reveals His Secret Trick to Stay Onside After Controversial Derby Goal
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s only goal in their 1-0 Manchester derby win, but the strike sparked controversy after VAR overturned an initial offside call. PGMOL later admitted a major error, saying a teammate interfered from an offside position.
For the Manchester derby, Erling Haaland’s goal became the centre of attention after Manchester City secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United. Haaland scored in the 60th minute, but the assistant referee initially ruled the goal offside. VAR reviewed the incident before the goal was allowed to stand. However, PGMOL later admitted that the decision was incorrect because a City teammate was offside and interfered with play.
The VAR officials failed to properly assess the subjective interference and did not ask referee Michael Oliver to review the incident on the monitor. Haaland later spoke about the decision, explaining that he believed he normally stays onside and had taken the ruling personally. His comments also highlighted his awareness of positioning and movement around the defensive line. According to The Athletic, Haaland has significantly reduced his offside rate since moving to Manchester City.
At Borussia Dortmund, he averaged 0.55 offsides per 90 minutes, while that figure has fallen to 0.2 at City. Over the past 2 years, 43 Premier League players have been caught offside more frequently than the Norwegian striker. His ability to judge passing angles, track defensive lines and time his runs has become an important part of his attacking game.