Luis Díaz Picks Harry Kane as Ballon d’Or Favourite in Big Bayern Boost
Luis Díaz has backed Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d’Or, calling him special and praising his mentality and training. Both players feature in the 30-man shortlist. Díaz also highlighted Michael Olise’s quality and calmness since joining Bayern.
He said Colombian forward Julián Quiñones, another nominee, has the ability to succeed in any top league. As the Ballon d’Or ceremony approaches next month in London, Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz has backed teammate Harry Kane as his choice to win the prestigious award. Both Díaz and Kane are included in the 30-man shortlist announced by the organisers. Díaz praised Kane’s outstanding year and said his performances have shown why he deserves to be considered the top candidate.
He also highlighted Kane’s professionalism, training standards and mentality, saying sharing a dressing room with him has increased his admiration for the England striker. Díaz also spoke about his own nomination, describing it as a special achievement that he will remember throughout his career. The Colombian winger further discussed Julián Quiñones, who made the shortlist after finishing as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer and scoring 4 goals at the global event.
Díaz previously shared a dressing room with Quiñones in Colombia’s U20 setup. Among his Bayern teammates, Díaz also singled out Michael Olise for praise. He said Olise’s quality, calmness and ability on the ball have impressed him since arriving at the club. Díaz believes Bayern’s strong teamwork and attacking quality are key parts of what makes the club special.