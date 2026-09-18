Luis Díaz Backs Harry Kane for Ballon d’Or.

He said Colombian forward Julián Quiñones, another nominee, has the ability to succeed in any top league. As the Ballon d’Or ceremony approaches next month in London, Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz has backed teammate Harry Kane as his choice to win the prestigious award. Both Díaz and Kane are included in the 30-man shortlist announced by the organisers. Díaz praised Kane’s outstanding year and said his performances have shown why he deserves to be considered the top candidate.