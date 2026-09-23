Lionel Messi Unveils Special Argentina Jersey for Farewell Match.

Messi has made 207 appearances for Argentina, scoring 125 goals and providing 68 assists. He is the country’s all-time leader in caps, goals and assists. His international career includes 5 major titles, including Olympic gold in 2008, Copa América triumphs in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup. Nicolas Otamendi will also receive a farewell during the Benin game after retiring from international football following Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain.