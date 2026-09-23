Lionel Messi Unveils Special Argentina Jersey for Farewell Match.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Game Just Got Even More Emotional With This Special Jersey
Lionel Messi has unveiled a special Argentina jersey for his October 6 farewell match against Benin at the Monumental. The 39-year-old has made 207 appearances, scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists for Argentina.
Messi has won 5 major international titles, including the 2022 World Cup, while Nicolas Otamendi will also receive his farewell during the same game.
For the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi’s international career is set to reach its final chapter on October 6, when Argentina face Benin in a farewell friendly at the Monumental. The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward confirmed that a special Argentina jersey has been prepared for the occasion, sharing the message “Last match… A jersey for life” on Instagram.
Messi has made 207 appearances for Argentina, scoring 125 goals and providing 68 assists. He is the country’s all-time leader in caps, goals and assists. His international career includes 5 major titles, including Olympic gold in 2008, Copa América triumphs in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup. Nicolas Otamendi will also receive a farewell during the Benin game after retiring from international football following Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain.
Otamendi finished with 139 caps across 4 World Cups and won the 2022 World Cup, 2 Copa América titles and the 2022 Finalissima. Argentina’s FIFA window features 3 friendlies. They face Bolivia on September 30 in Córdoba, Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6, with the final 2 games taking place at the Monumental.