Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Scores Twice and Copies Dad’s Iconic Celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored both goals in Al-Nassr U-17’s 2-1 comeback win over Al-Ahli Jeddah U-17 on September 20, 2026. The 16-year-old equalized in the 12th minute before adding another goal in the 44th minute.
He then copied his father’s iconic celebration, while Cristiano Ronaldo shared clips of his son’s performance on social media.
For the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s development, the 16-year-old forward scored twice as Al-Nassr U-17 completed a 2-1 comeback win over Al-Ahli Jeddah U-17 on September 20, 2026. Al-Ahli took the lead in the 7th minute through Marwan Abdullah Al-Muwallad, but Ronaldo Jr. equalized just 5 minutes later after a solo run from around halfway, beating 2 defenders and rounding the goalkeeper before finishing.
He then added his second goal in the 44th minute with a low right-footed shot from the edge of the box. The teenager also attracted attention by performing his father Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous Siuuu celebration after both goals. The senior Ronaldo first used the celebration in August 2013 during a preseason match for Real Madrid against Chelsea in Miami.
Cristiano Ronaldo later shared footage of his son’s goals on social media, reacting with clapping and star-struck emojis. Ronaldo Jr. joined Al-Nassr’s youth setup in 2023 after spells with Juventus and Manchester United academies. His latest performance highlighted his pace, direct running and finishing, while further fueling interest in his potential future in senior football.