Neymar Return Date Takes Another Twist as Santos Reveal New Comeback Timeline
Neymar is stepping up rehabilitation after suffering a right thigh injury against Palmeiras on 2 September. Santos initially hoped he could return for Flamengo on 8 October, but that timeline appears optimistic.
His recovery could take around 6 weeks, potentially making him available against Fluminense on 18 October or Bahia on 25 October.
For the latest update on Neymar’s recovery, the Santos star is increasing his physiotherapy work after suffering a right thigh injury against Palmeiras on 2 September in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals. The injury has now kept him out for 3 weeks, with the initial hope being that he could return for Santos’ meeting with Flamengo on 8 October. However, that timeline is considered optimistic by those managing his recovery.
A minimum 4-week recovery period would allow Neymar to begin the physical transition to pitch work from 1 October, but Santos and the player are reportedly cautious about rushing his comeback because of the possibility of a setback. A more realistic plan could see Neymar continue physiotherapy for another 3 weeks, taking his total treatment period to around 6 weeks.
Under that schedule, he could receive full clearance around 14 October and potentially return against Fluminense on 18 October or Bahia on 25 October. Neymar is eager to return and play alongside new Santos arrivals Arthur and Philippe Coutinho. Arthur has already become a starter, while Coutinho is yet to make his debut. Neymar was reportedly involved in bringing both players to the club.