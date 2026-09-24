Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Major Retirement Hint But His Final Season May Not Be Over
Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the 2026-27 season could be his last, but he has not confirmed his retirement date. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward said his decision will depend on his body, mindset and fitness. His contract expires next June.
Ronaldo scored 28 league goals last season and remains focused on reaching 1,000 career goals.
As the 2026-27 season gets underway, Cristiano Ronaldo has again left his retirement plans uncertain, saying the current campaign could be his final one but refusing to set a definite date. The 41-year-old Portugal captain explained that his decision will depend on his body, mindset and whether he can continue performing at the level he expects. Ronaldo previously suggested in August that this would probably be his last year in football, but his latest comments sound less definite.
He has also confirmed that the 2026 World Cup was his final appearance in the tournament. Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the last 16, with Ronaldo scoring 3 goals. At club level, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract expires next June. He scored 28 Saudi Pro League goals last season as the club won the league title. The forward is also chasing the 1,000-goal milestone after reaching 976 career goals earlier this year.
Ronaldo has won 5 Ballon d'Or awards, 5 Champions League titles, 1 European Championship and 2 Nations League trophies. He has also discussed playing alongside his son Cristiano Jr. before eventually retiring. For now, his future remains undecided.