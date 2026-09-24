As the 2026-27 season gets underway, Cristiano Ronaldo has again left his retirement plans uncertain, saying the current campaign could be his final one but refusing to set a definite date. The 41-year-old Portugal captain explained that his decision will depend on his body, mindset and whether he can continue performing at the level he expects. Ronaldo previously suggested in August that this would probably be his last year in football, but his latest comments sound less definite.