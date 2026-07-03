Live Football (Soccer) Score of Brasileiro U20 A 2026

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Brasileiro U20 A Team List

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Palmeiras U20

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Vasco da Gama U20

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Cruzeiro U20

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Botafogo U20

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Santos U20

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Athletico PR U20

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Bahia U20

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Flamengo U20

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América Mineiro U20

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RB Bragantino U20

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São Paulo U20

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Corinthians U20

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Vitória U20

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Fluminense U20

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Avaí U20

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Cuiabá U20

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Grêmio U20

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Criciuma U20

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Fortaleza U20

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Juventude U20

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Rodez

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Annecy

Brasileiro U20 A Stadiums

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Parc des Sports

Annecy, France