London Sees Unrest After Morocco's World Cup Exit

On the field, France produced a composed display to secure victory. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 60th minute after earlier seeing a penalty saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Ousmane Dembele doubled the advantage six minutes later after being set up by Mbappe, sealing France's place in the last four. Mbappe's eighth goal of the tournament also drew him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The forward was substituted late in the match with an ice pack on his right ankle.