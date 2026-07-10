London Sees Unrest After Morocco's World Cup Exit
France advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi finals with a 2-0 win over Morocco. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals, while France set up a last four clash with Spain or Belgium. After the match, unrest broke out on London's Edgware Road, where police intervened to control crowds.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal ended with France defeating Morocco 2-0, celebrations and unrest unfolded at the same time. While France booked another place in the semifinals, disturbances broke out on London's Edgware Road, where large groups of supporters gathered after Morocco's exit. Metropolitan Police officers were deployed to control the situation, and one officer was injured while authorities worked to disperse the crowd and restore order.
On the field, France produced a composed display to secure victory. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 60th minute after earlier seeing a penalty saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Ousmane Dembele doubled the advantage six minutes later after being set up by Mbappe, sealing France's place in the last four. Mbappe's eighth goal of the tournament also drew him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The forward was substituted late in the match with an ice pack on his right ankle.
France's win repeated their 2-0 triumph over Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus will now face either Spain or Belgium in the semifinals in Dallas. Under Didier Deschamps, who is set to leave after the tournament, France continues its impressive World Cup run after winning the title in 2018, finishing runners up in 2022, and now reaching another semifinal in 2026.